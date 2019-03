What is wrong with the two largest parties? Labour are still struggling with what appears to be institutional anti-Semitism within their ranks, fanned by the inability of their leadership to take the necessary decisive action to stamp it out. At the same time, the Tories continue to wrestle with Islamophobia amongst their membership.Today's Guardian reports that the Conservative party has suspended 14 members for allegedly making Islamophobic comments after a string of abusive posts were uncovered on social media. They say that the suspensions come at a time of growing scrutiny of the Conservative party’s record on Islamophobia.The former Tory chairman Sayeeda Warsi has again called for an internal inquiry and suggested the most senior figures in the party, including Theresa May, need to take the problem more seriously:Meanwhile, Labour's troubles over anti-Semitism continue with the 2,000 strong Jewish Labour Movement, which has been affiliated to Labour since 1920, holding meetings in Manchester and London today, to decide whether to sever ties with the party over its handling of anti-Jewish racism.Jeremy Corbyn, who has been slow to react to complaints of anti-Semitism in the past, obviously understands that the optics of such a decision are very bad for the Labour Party. He has written to the JLM chair, Ivor Caplin, urging the group to stay, saying it was "integral to the Labour family".That is no longer the view of one member of the Labour Party who has published his reasons for quitting. Jeremy Horton wrote about Corbyn:The full letter can be read here It is tragic that whilst the future of our country remains in doubt because of a disastrous decision to leave the EU, both main parties are embroiled in controversies about racism within their ranks. It is little wonder that many people think politics (and our democracy) is broken.