The Western Mail reports that another Welsh Assembly Member has quit UKIP and launched a passionate attack on the party's association with right-wing nationalist and Islam critic Tommy Robinson.They say that Michelle Brown, a regional AM for north Wales, fired a parting shot by lambasting her party for "handing UKIP’s megaphone to the likes of Tommy Robinson":In the course of just two and a half years, the UKIP group in the Welsh Assembly has shrunk from the original seven to just three. When the history of the 2016 Welsh Assembly election comes to be written, I predict that toothless, ineffective, riven and fractious UKIP will be labelled as the ultimate wasted vote.