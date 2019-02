Anyone who has seen the chilling docu-drama 'Vice ' will already be in despair at the condition of democracy in the United States.The film recorded how Vice-President Dick Cheney quietly, but effectively accumulated vast power for the US Presidency that potentially usurped the checks and balances put in place by the US constitution, and trampled over the human rights of America's 'enemies', while at the same time further enriching powerful businessmen who were allied to Cheney and his friends.The report by the US based Freedom House think-tank should come as no surprise therefore. As the Independent says , the organisation argues that democracy is undergoing an “alarming” decline across the world as a growing number of countries move towards authoritarian rule. They believe that 2018 was the 13th consecutive year of deteriorating freedoms around the globe:They further highlight that Russian president Vladimir Putin and Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-elected for further terms last year, while the National People’s Congress in China rubber-stamped an amendment abolishing a two-term limit on the presidency, allowing Xi Jinping indefinite rule:The researchers say none of this is new: since 2006, a total of 116 countries have seen a decline in democratic freedoms, while only 63 countries have experienced growth. It does not make good reading.