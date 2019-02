There are a few essentials in a nation’s power generation capability:

You cannot leave it to the vicissitudes of the Free Market. It has to be a partnership operationally between the public and the private sector but at a strategic/investment level it’s a Government responsibility. Investment is long term. You should aim for a power plant life of 25 years or more. A mix of energy sources is desirable. Coal, Oil, Gas, Solar, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, and imports all have their part to play. The UK’s current policy is not only illegal but sub-optimal. Over time the relative production costs (including capital charges) of different energy sources will vary considerably. A strong argument for diversity. Hydrocarbon generation (including Coal) must be in the mix. With modern generation methods the emissions can be contained. Renewables will have an increasing part to play but the idea (for example) that “Wind is good, Gas is bad” is simplistic.

Perhaps, Ministers can now provide more clarity as to what their approach is to this subject.

The cancellation or deferment of the new nuclear power plant at Wylfa in Ynys Mon has brought UK energy policy into sharp focus. The UK Government seem to be prepared to pay the high price of electricity generated by new nuclear power plants, but leaving their construction to the free market has not proved to be so clever, given the huge capital investment required and the long lead-in times before any return on that expenditure comes on stream.What is puzzling is why ministers are happy to sanction high feed-in tariffs for nuclear but not comparable payments for tidal, as evidenced by the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon. In fact it is far from clear what the aims of UK energy policy is given the reluctance of the UK Government to take any lead on supply or to spend money on key strategic investment.In today's Times , Tony Lodge, a research fellow at the Centre for Policy Studies, says news that Germany will need to find large new supplies of electricity after announcing the gradual closure of its coal-fired power plants should concern British policymakers and those interested in our energy security.He says coal-fired plants supply 40 per cent of German electricity and will now be run down, the aim being to replace this lost capacity with more power imports and renewables. The decline in baseload electricity supply will be further exacerbated by the decision eight years ago to close all of Germany’s remaining nuclear plants by 2022:This is absolutely correct, but it still not clarify what the objectives of UK energy policy are. In my view it should be threefold: 1) to guarantee energy security; 2) to tackle climate change; and 3) to ensure that there is a plentiful, secure and reasonably-priced supply for industry. But how to achieve this? One of the comments on the article appears to point us in the right direction: