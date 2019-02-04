There are a few essentials in a nation’s power generation capability:

You cannot leave it to the vicissitudes of the Free Market. It has to be a partnership operationally between the public and the private sector but at a strategic/investment level it’s a Government responsibility. Investment is long term. You should aim for a power plant life of 25 years or more. A mix of energy sources is desirable. Coal, Oil, Gas, Solar, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, and imports all have their part to play. The UK’s current policy is not only illegal but sub-optimal. Over time the relative production costs (including capital charges) of different energy sources will vary considerably. A strong argument for diversity. Hydrocarbon generation (including Coal) must be in the mix. With modern generation methods the emissions can be contained. Renewables will have an increasing part to play but the idea (for example) that “Wind is good, Gas is bad” is simplistic.

Perhaps, Ministers can now provide more clarity as to what their approach is to this subject.