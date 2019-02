It has been a lovely week so far, with temperatures far higher than usual for February. In fact the UK is experiencing the highest winter temperatures since records began over a hundred years ago. A temperature of 21.2C was recorded at Kew Gardens in London on Tuesday, beating the 20.6C measured at Trawsgoed, near Aberystwyth the day before.As the Independent reports , the soaring temperatures have been described as “an extreme weather event” by the Met Office and come at the end of a particularly mild winter. The previous record was 19.7 and that has stood since 1998.The paper adds that while February is now “within striking distance” of becoming the warmest February since records began, December was also two degrees warmer than average overall, with high temperatures early in the month reaching over 15C. They say that 27 councils across the country have declared a “climate emergency” in an effort to force authorities to act against climate change.None of this is normal. It is part of the changes that we have instituted in our climate by damaging the ozone layer and using up the planet's resources at a faster rate than they can be replenished, and it has consequences, both for our continued occupation of the planet, food and water supplies and the impact on biodiversity.The Independent says that the effects of the unseasonably warm weather are felt particularly keenly at this time of year by hibernating animals, who may emerge earlier and find there is not enough food to sustain them, and that the weather may turn cold again:We have to be careful of course not to conflate specific weather events with climate change. However, there is wide recognition extreme weather becomes more likely as the baseline for average temperatures has risen:Bob Ward of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at LSE sums it up:It may actually be too late to reverse these trends, but we have to try. Our future and the future of the planet depends on it.