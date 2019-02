I am a bit behind in catching up with this article on Wales-online , but that does nothing to lessen the seriousness of the issue that they have highlighted or its impact on public policy.The news site reports that the independent board which monitors Cardiff prison has found that half of the men released from HMP Cardiff have nowhere to stay when they are released and many will deliberately reoffend in order to be sent back to prison, where they can at least get regular meals and can be warm:The article adds that Welsh Government statistics for 2016-17 showed 12% of those who were homeless said their reason was due to leaving prison.This was an issue I sought to tackle when, as a Deputy Minister in 2001, I pushed through a change of the law in the Welsh Assembly that re-established clear categories of people , who have a local connection, who should not just be rehoused first but would also require additional support to enable them to remain in their new home.These categories were a care leaver or person at particular risk of sexual exploitation between the ages of 18 and 21; a 16 or 17 year old; a person fleeing domestic violence or threatened domestic violence; a person homeless after leaving the armed forces; and a former prisoner, homeless after leaving custody.Unfortunately, in 2013 he Welsh Government decided to succumb to pressure from some councils and, in the face of all the evidence, removed the priority for ex-prisoners. This was a change I fought at every stage, including this article for the then-website, Wales Eye . I wrote that the removal of the statutory duty to rehouse ex-prisoners is a serious misstep:It gives me no satisfaction to see those concerns realised on the streets of Cardiff.