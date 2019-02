Just when you thought that Jeremy Corbyn was clear of the anti-Semitism rows that have rocked the Labour Party for the past couple of years, the Independent reports that Labour MPs have given him a week to prove the leadership has got to grips with the issue.The paper reports that MPs are braced for a fresh clash over the handling of anti-Jewish sentiment in Labour’s ranks amid warnings the party risks appearing “institutionally anti-semitic” if the issue is not addressed. They add that the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) will debate a motion on Monday that would give the leadership seven days to set out how it is addressing the allegations which engulfed the party last year.Apparently, this latest ultimatum has come about because of anger over Labour’s handling of disciplinary cases, including the decision to reinstate ex-MP Jim Sheridan, now a councillor in Renfrewshire, in Scotland, who was suspended from the party last year for allegedly making anti-semitic comments online. Mr Sheridan apologised to the Jewish community but he said his accusers had overreacted:This is yet another problem that Corbyn appears to be incapable of dealing with.