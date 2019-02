There was a useful article in the Telegraph a few days ago , in which the author argued that the recent increase in the number of leasehold properties is undermining people's aspirations to home ownership.The paper says that between July 2017 and 2018, new-build leasehold sales represented 44 per cent of all new-build by value and 38 per cent by number of properties. Leasehold apartment blocks are taking over, especially in London and the southeast. As if to add injury to this trend, by 2020 the government will have presided over the lowest level of housebuilding of any decade since the Second World War.The case against leasehold properties is set out in stark terms:The English and Welsh Governments need to step up to the plate and protect prospective purchasers by abolishing leasehold altogether and replacing it with commonhold, which the rest of the world uses.Commonhold is a system of freehold tenure of a unit within a multi-occupancy building, but with shared responsibility for common services. It was established with the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 , but that has not stopped developers continuing to build leasehold properties.Preventing the development of new leasehold properties is the next big housing reform. Will any government be brave enough to actually do it.