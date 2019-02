As February eases its way into March and the deadline for us leaving the EU approaches, it is little wonder then many people are getting jumpy at the fact that we still have no viable deal on the table for Brexit.As the Guardian reports , one such person is the EU's chief negotiator, Michael Barnier, who has gone on the record to say he is more concerned than ever about an accidental no-deal Brexit in five weeks following a week of talks with Theresa May and the British negotiators that has got nowhere:With all the political parties at Westminster in chaos, I fear that Barnier's prognosis may well be correct.