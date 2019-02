While UK Ministers and Donald Tusk exchange insults over the Government's failure to properly prepare for Brexit, there has been an interesting development at home where Jeremy Corbyn has finally, and publicly, got off the fence and aligned the Labour Party behind the movement to leave the EU.It has, of course, been clear for some time that Corbyn is a Brexiteer, but his letter to Theresa May setting out his party's five demands has finally confirmed that and, more importantly, shown that he has wrestled control of this agenda from more pro-EU figures such as Keir Starmer.As the Independent reports , in his letter Corbyn calls for aThe paper adds that Labour also want a close alignment with the single marketas well participation in EU agencies and funding programmes. However it notably drops Labour’s previous demand to secure theof the single market.There are also calls forThis is a clear acceptance that the UK should leave the EU and drops any pretence that the party might support a further referendum on the terms of the deal, that would also provide the option of staying in.The Liberal Democrats are now the only UK-wide party backing a further referendum on those terms and advocating an 'exit from Brexit'.