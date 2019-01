I haven't had time to catch up with the Inside Europe yet, but those who have seen it tell me, and this review confirms that the programme validates everything we think about David Cameron's tenure as UK Prime Minister:The programme also underlines the role of Theresa May in making life even more difficult in the negotiations with her insistence on limiting immigration. Her intransigence as Home Secretary also made a major contribution to the mess we are in, and which she is demonstrating as Prime Minister, her inability to sort out.