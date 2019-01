Labour's failure to act as an effective opposition, particularly over Brexit where they have been enablers not scrutineers, was summed up last night as they struggled for a coherent position on the Tory Government's immigration bill.As the Guardian reports , Theresa May has repeatedly said that her Brexit deal will bring freedom of movement for EU citizens to an end, and that the immigration bill will establish the new, stricter regime.Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott has fiercely criticised the legislation, calling itshe said.And yet when it came to the crunch, she told the House of Commons that the frontbench would not vote against the post-Brexit legislation.she said. She added that Labour would abstain at this stage, known as second reading, and seek amendments later:This insidious and damaging bill only passed its second reading because Labour failed to get its act together. Their incompetence as an opposition is growing.