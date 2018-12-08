Saturday, December 08, 2018

Whatever happened to the likely lads (and lasses)? - A UKIP tale

I am indebted to John Tilley on Facebook for this.



Of the 24 UKIP MEPs elected at the last EU elections in 2014, 16 no longer represent the party in the European Parliament.



Fifteen of those have left the party altogether.



1. Patrick O'Flynn - QUIT

2. Stuart Agnew

3. Tim Aker - QUIT

4. Roger Helmer - RESIGNED AS MEP (but replaced by Jonathan Bullock)

5. Margot Parker

6. Gerard Batten

7. Jonathan Arnott - QUIT

8. Paul Nuttall - QUIT

9. Louise Bours - QUIT

10. Steven Woolfe - QUIT

11. David Coburn - QUIT

12. Nigel Farage - QUIT

13. Janice Atkinson - EXPELLED

14. Diane James - QUIT

15. Ray Finch

16. William Dartmouth - QUIT

17. Julia Reid

18. Nathan Gill - QUIT

19. Jill Seymour

20. Jim Carver - QUIT

21. Bill Etheridge - QUIT

22. Jane Collins

23. Amjad Bashir - DEFECTED TO TORIES

24. Mike Hookem



You couldn't make it up.

