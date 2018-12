The UK Government's pledge to move us away from petrol and diesel cars towards electric, was always going to be ambitious. They want almost all cars and vans to be zero emission by 2050 and have set itself a target of a quarter of its car fleet being electric within four years, and 100% by 2030.The problem as far as the general population is concerned is battery life and charging points. I live in a terraced house, as does a large proportion of the population, how am I meant to charge a vehicle over night?We can at least expect the government, and in particular the Department of Transport, to set us an example, or at least make some progress towards their own target, or can we? As the Guardian reports , expectations are far from being met.Chris Grayling, the UK transport secretary said the government would “lead consumer uptake” of the cars when he laid out his plan for tackling air pollution with a switch to battery-powered vehicles.However, the paper says that he has come under fire for subsequently scrapping grants for plug-in cars, in a move condemned by vehicle manufacturers as “astounding”. And now official figures have revealed that only 29 of the 1,830 vehicles run by Department for Transport and its agencies are electric:In addition, the government has also slashed incentives for the purchase of electric cars by members of the public. The plug-in car grant, which since 2011 has knocked £4,500 off the purchase price of a new electric vehicle, was cut in November by £1,000, while incentives of £2,500 to buy new hybrid cars have been abolished altogether.A case of do what I say, not what I do, I suppose.