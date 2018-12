Having weathered a storm over their attempt to gag charities working with universal credit claimants the government is at it again, this time telling drug firms who are preparing for no-deal Brexit to sign 'gagging orders'.According to the Observer , pharmaceutical organisations working with Whitehall to maintain medicine supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit have signed 26 “gagging orders” that bar them from revealing information to the public.They say that figures show 16 drug companies and 10 trade associations have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) which prevent them from revealing any information related to contingency plans drawn up with the Department of Health and Social Care.It means that the government has now asked at least 60 partners working on no-deal preparations across Whitehall to sign such agreements, angering transparency campaigners and MPs:If it is not bad enough that the Tories, with little or no Labour opposition, are setting us on the path towards a disastrous no-deal exit from the EU, we now have the truth about the preparations are being hidden from us.