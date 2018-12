The UK Government is very bullish about one aspect of its so-called Brexit deal, the alleged end of free movement, but is that such a good thing? The Confederation of British Industry is not so sure.As the Guardian reports , they believe that the new immigration system, which places severe limits on low-skilled immigration, risks inflicting “massive damage” to livelihoods and communities:Theresa May's obsession with immigration continues to threaten the health of our economy:This is a far more complex issue than the rhetoric recognises, something the UK Government needs to acknowledge and act on.