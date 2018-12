The Independent reports that the government has watered down a commitment by Theresa May to protect EU citizens’ rights in the event of a no-deal Brexit, despite an earlier pledge by the prime minister.The paper says that an explanatory note published on Thursday, by the Department for Exiting the European Union said it would continue the existing settlement scheme for EU citizens living in the UK, but make it less generous compared with what is spelled out in the withdrawal agreement:Such an approach will inevitably have an impact on the UK economy, but equally could well lead to UK citizens living and working abroad being disadvantaged. It sums up the short-sightedness that has characterised the Brexit process from the beginning.