So, as predicted here and elsewhere, Theresa May's pledge to build a “new generation of social homes“, has turned into a damp squib. The reasons for this are many, but it largely comes down to a reluctance to commit the resources needed to the project, and a lack of understanding amongst Ministers of what is affordable and what is not.As the Independent reports , only 12,500 of the 250,000 homes to be built with the affordable homes budget by 2022 will be social homes – equivalent to 2,500 per year. The other 237,500 are likely to be more costly “affordable homes” or intermediate market homes, which can be sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds or rented out at up to 80 per cent of full market value:Although there is clearly a demand for intermediate rented accommodation (why should somebody be subsidised more than they need be?) the real demand is for social rented housing where the rents are lower.The government have opted for the more expensive housing because it needs less subsidy, and as a result, they can get more housing units for their money. This feeds directly into Tory Party spin when it comes to the next election. Those most in need of the cheapest housing are the losers in this political sleight of hand.Instead of playing this numbers game the Government need to spend their £9 billion on meeting the demand for social rent homes. They will build less units as a result, but the outcome will be greater social cohesion and fewer families facing homelessness.Isn't that the Christmas present we were led to expect?