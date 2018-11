Chris Grayling banned 39 prisoner rehabilitation charities from causing him “adverse publicity” when he was justice secretary.

Mr Grayling, now transport secretary, has overseen the gagging of a company asked to review whether roads bosses were being paid too much.

Consultants advising ministers on Brexit have been made to sign contracts with the clauses.

Last month I wrote about UK Ministers banning charities and companies working with universal credit claimants from criticising or harming the reputation of the work and pensions secretary Esther McVey. Now the Times reports that the use of these gagging clauses by Ministers are even more prevalent than previously suspected.The paper says that cabinet ministers have banned 40 charities and more than 300 companies from publicly criticising them, their departments or the prime minister, as part of deals costing the taxpayer £25 billion. They add that:The paper says that while terms protecting employers’ reputations are commonly used by private companies, charities believe that they should be banned in the public sector.Mrs May has vowed to crack down on employers who use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) “unethically”. Despite this experts hired by the government to test cladding 12 days after the Grenfell Tower fire were banned from criticising Theresa May or doing anything to embarrass her:Clauses like these are anti-democratic and make it more difficult to hold the government to account. When there are safety issues involved, as with cladding, it could put lives at risk. The use of such clauses by government should be curtailed.