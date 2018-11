One of the joys of Twitter is capacity for satire, parody and irony (if they are not all the same thing). When I holidayed in San Francisco some years ago I was very taken by one Twitter account which played on the fact that the Bay area, and in particular the Golden Gate Bridge is often shrouded in fog. Karl the Fog , provided regular updates on the weather in an amusing first person way that added to the experience provided by the City. I am not so sure that The Irish Border twitter account is so functional, though it clearly has a relevance and purpose beyond the computer screen.As the Guardian records , this twitter account channels the spirit of Monty Python, Father Ted and Oscar Wilde, and trolls the Brexit process with a tone that is whimsical, sometimes surreal and always pointed:@BorderIrish is an anonymous Twitter account with more than 47,000 followers, including the taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, which gives voice to the 310-mile (499km) border between Northern Ireland and the republic:The paper says that Tory tumult over Theresa May’s Brexit deal elicits schadenfreude.Sometimes 280 characters are enough to define the problem, if not to solve it. But let's leave the final word to the border itself, in its sneaking admiration for the Tories: