Monday, November 05, 2018
Labour peer suggests his party's anti-semitism problem is Corbyn's fault
There was an interesting interview with Labour peer Peter Hain yesterday in which he argued that the police investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour would not have happened if leader Jeremy Corbyn had been tough enough in "stamping it out".
The former Welsh Secretary said anti-Semitism had become a "curse" in the party and added that it would be difficult for Labour to "command cross community support" on the issue:
Speaking to BBC One's Sunday Politics Wales programme, Lord Hain said he was "very disturbed" by the investigation, "because I think it highlights what has been a curse in the Labour party over this past period".
"We've always been the party that champions individual liberty and human rights, and I find it deeply deeply upsetting and painful that anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic attacks have got to the point where the police are investigating it in the Labour party," said the former MP for Neath."
"That's the sort of thing you expect from fascists and racists and anti-Semites, you don't expect it from members of the Labour party."
He said: "If the party leader had been tough enough in stamping it out... this particular investigation I don't suppose would ever have occurred."
"There is a particular problem of a particular small group on the hard left in the Labour party, who seem to think that anybody standing up for their particular view in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, if they take a view that is seeming to defend the Jewish interest in that conflict, then they are targets," Lord Hain said.
"I do not believe this has actually assisted the Palestinian cause. In fact, the reverse.
"Undoubtedly this has cast a really dark stain over the party.
"I think if you go into a general election with such an important section of the community, the Jewish community, which has historically been majority Labour... actually against the party, I think that makes it very very difficult electorally."
He denied he was "having a pop" at Mr Corbyn but he added: "I think it will be difficult for the Labour party to get out of all of this in a way that commands cross community support again on this particular issue."
If this is the view of a Labour 'grandee' then no wonder Corbyn and Labour have lost so much support amongst the Jewish community.
