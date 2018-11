There was an interesting interview with Labour peer Peter Hain yesterday in which he argued that the police investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour would not have happened if leader Jeremy Corbyn had been tough enough in "stamping it out".The former Welsh Secretary said anti-Semitism had become a "curse" in the party and added that it would be difficult for Labour to "command cross community support" on the issue:If this is the view of a Labour 'grandee' then no wonder Corbyn and Labour have lost so much support amongst the Jewish community.