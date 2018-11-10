Saturday, November 10, 2018
Johnson brother spells out stark truth facing the UK on Brexit
The sudden resignation of Jo Johnson from the UK Government is far more of a crisis for Theresa May than the departure of his brother. That is because, whereas Boris was clearly on manoeuvres, Jo has gone on a matter of principle and in doing so set out in stark terms the real crisis facing the UK over Brexit.
As the Guardian reports, the younger Johnson brother strongly condemned the possible choices facing us in leaving the EU:
The remain-backing MP for Orpington and rail minister published an article online saying he could not vote for the deal which May is expected to bring back to parliament within weeks and instead would be throw his weight behind a second referendum.
“It has become increasingly clear to me that the withdrawal agreement, which is being finalised in Brussels and Whitehall even as I write, will be a terrible mistake,” he wrote.
He said in his article that the public were being offered “an agreement that will leave our country economically weakened, with no say in the EU rules it must follow and years of uncertainty for business” or a no-deal Brexit “that I know as a transport minister will inflict untold damage on our nation”.
“To present the nation with a choice between two deeply unattractive outcomes, vassalage and chaos, is a failure of British statecraft on a scale unseen since the Suez crisis.”
This is an assessment that has been clear to many of us for some time. The pressure for a people's vote is growing.
