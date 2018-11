The sudden resignation of Jo Johnson from the UK Government is far more of a crisis for Theresa May than the departure of his brother. That is because, whereas Boris was clearly on manoeuvres, Jo has gone on a matter of principle and in doing so set out in stark terms the real crisis facing the UK over Brexit.As the Guardian reports , the younger Johnson brother strongly condemned the possible choices facing us in leaving the EU:This is an assessment that has been clear to many of us for some time. The pressure for a people's vote is growing.