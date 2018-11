I live in the middle of a 20mph zone, but I have not seen much evidence of changes in driver behaviour other than in those streets where we have introduced traffic calming. That anecdotal conclusion is supported by a study by the Department for Transport which is reported in the The Times They found that the introduction of 20mph zones across Britain has had no effect on the number of accidents in inner cities, with “no meaningful difference” to casualty rates compared with other roads. They say that some councils have spent up to £1.7 million on making the change but only half of drivers stuck to the lower limit:Unfortunately, changing speed limits is not enough to improve safety records, especially around schools. If we do not also put in physical measures and enforcement driver behaviour will remain unchanged. It is a lesson that local councils need to take note of.