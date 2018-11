Theresa May was in Llanelwedd yesterday at the Royal Welsh winter fayre to try and reassure farmers that her proposed deal with the EU will not adversely affect them. However, as this report in the Independent reports , there is a very real threat of cheap, low-quality goods entering the country and undermining home-grown food following our exit from the EU.The paper says that the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee have concluded that the government’s agriculture bill must be amended to ensure goods meet current rules for production, animal welfare and the environment:Another threat that needs to be countered if we come out of the EU.