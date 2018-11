Just as we are digesting the news that Arron Banks is to be investigated by the National Crime Agency, the Guardian reports that the Metropolitan Police are to open an inquiry into claims of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.One of the reasons I decided not to get back involved in national politics was the constant claims and counter-claims of wrong doings levelled against politicians, most of which turned out to have no substance. In many cases this agenda cancelled out any rational debate on policy or what was in the best interests of the country.That is not to say that there is no wrongdoing, or even that the current claims do not have substance. For all I know these inquiries may throw up successful prosecutions. What I object to is that it is the inquiry that becomes the story, and that in doing so the constant reporting implies guilt before any proper investigation has begun. Whatever happened to due process?Of course there is plenty to investigate. As Luke Harding points out, also in the Guardian , the National Crime Agency investigation into Arron Banks will inevitably examine his contacts with Russian officials in the run-up to the EU referendum, and a series of apparent deals offered to him by Moscow:That is fine. Let the National Crime Agency get on with it, and if at the end of their investigation they find wrongdoing then no doubt they will prosecute. In the meantime, if we want to convince people that Brexit is the wrong course for the UK and that they need a say on the final deal, then we must concentrate on the issues.Arguing that people have been misled, conned or lied to, just entrenches their position. The reason public opinion has been shifting towards a people's vote is because there is growing awareness of how much Brexit will damage our economy and our living standards, how it will isolate us within the world and how much we will then have to depend on the goodwill of people like Donald Trump.Let us keep making those arguments and leave the speculation about wrongdoing to the appropriate statutory agencies.