Welsh Government's financial and enviornmental black hole
Whilst debate rages around a near £2 billion scheme that will drive a three lane concrete highway through five SSSIs and lead to a further increase in polluting traffic on the M4, it is worth noting that the proposed Newport by-pass is not the only way that the Welsh Government is breaching its own Wellbeing of Future Generations Act.
As this Wales on-line article points out the Welsh Government is still subsidising an entirely unnecessary air route between Anglesey and Cardiff, largely for the benefit of politicians and civil servants.
The website reveals that sustaining the air service between south and north Wales cost taxpayers £156 per passenger last year. This is £23 per passenger higher than the figure recently given by the Welsh Government to the committee which scrutinises government spending.
The number of passenger journeys on the weekdays-only flights increased by 38% in 2017-18, the first full year after a new operator, Eastern Airways, took over. However, total subsidy for the flights exceeded £2m for the first time in 2017-18.
The Welsh Government is using public money to underwrite the most polluting form of transport when it would have made more sense to have subsidised better rail services between North and South Wales instead.
So much for their commitment to the environment and value for money.
