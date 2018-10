Famously, Michael Gove declared during the 2016 referendum campaign that 'Britain has had enough of experts'.What he meant of course was that as he was unable to answer perfectly reasonable questions about some of the misleading statements being put out by the leave campaign, he had had enough of experts proving him wrong all the time. It was a classic deflection response to awkward questioning.Nevertheless those inconvenient experts continue to speak put on Brexit and the devastating impact it will have on the UK. The latest warning comes from World-leading scientists and mathematicians from across Europe, who tell us that a hard Brexit could undermine vital research within the UK.The Independent reports that French biologist Jules Hoffmann, Dutch chemist Paul Crutzen and ​German biologist Christiane Nusslein-Volhard are among 29 Nobel Prize winning scientists and six winners of the prestigious Fields Medal warning that leaving the EU could establish barriers to scientific partnerships that have provided a massive boost for European research:Nobody expects Michael Gove to listen to such siren voices of course, but it would be nice if MPs, and in particular the leadership of the Labour Party sat up and took notice, so that we can have a people's vote on whatever deal Theresa May comes back with.