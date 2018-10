The Tories may well be keen to play down the impact of Brexit on the economy and on jobs as 'Project Fear' but it is not just politicians who are sounding off about this, it is the men and women who actually make the decisions, and who have the fate of people's jobs in their hands.And so, as the Guardian reports , the Japanese carmaker Nissan has warned the government that serious disruption will be caused to its huge manufacturing operation in the north-east of England if the UK fails to secure a deal with the EU that avoids a hard Brexit:As the Guardian says, it is a sign of alarm at senior levels that Nissan has issued a statement, as the company has been restrained in public since the June 2016 referendum. Businesses do not rate a World Trade Organisation solution as workable despite it being embraced by many Tories. And for many, it is looking increasingly likely that this will be our ultimate destination.If that is the case then it will be disastrous for the UK economy, disastrous for jobs and devastating for our standards of living.