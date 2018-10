If this article in the Guardian is anything to go by, then there is money to be made in Theresa May's 'hostile environment'.The paper says that the Home Office has paid a handful of private contractors hundreds of millions of pounds to run the UK’s immigration removal centres, but no one knows for certain just how profitable the industry is.Just one of the 10 UK facilities is run by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, but the rest are contracted out to outsourcing firms G4S, Mitie, Serco and the US-owned GEO Group.However, any attempt to secure some transparency has been foiled by the fact that commercial confidentiality agreements mean the Home Office and outsourcing companies are not obliged to publish detailed financial information about immigration detention centres in the UK. What is available is the value of some contracts when they are awarded:Nice work if you can get it.