As we approach the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War, the Guardian has a fascinating article on the 'forgotten' female war poet, Mary Borden.Despite spending a large part of my degree studying some of the war poets, I was unaware of Mary Borden's existence and her poetry. She certainly does not appear in any of the anthologies that I possess, which is a shame as she appears to have a unique perspective on the war.The paper says that a love poem written from the frontline of the Somme by this “great forgotten voice of the first world war”, the American author, heiress, suffragette and nurse Mary Borden, will form the heart of an event at the Tower of London to mark the centenary of Armistice Day:Her life story is extraordinary:It sounds like the show at the Tower of London is well worth attending both for the choral performance, and the display, but also to remember the millions who gave their lives during the two World Wars and other conflicts.