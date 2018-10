The fact that Universal Credit is flawed and needs to be reformed is widely accepted by anybody who has come into contact with it. That though does not alter the fact that the when it was introduced the concept of a combined benefit, which incentivised people to find work, had cross-party support.This article in the Independent , however, indicates that Labour has now undertaken a complete about-turn on this position and want to abolish the benefit altogether. They say that John McDonnell has confirmed that Labour would scrap the universal credit benefit system saying “it’s just not sustainable, it’ll have to go”:If Labour really has come to the conclusion that Universal Credit is unreformable, then, by all means, they should set out their stall and justify that position. However, the real questions must focus on what they propose to put in its place, how long it will take to develop an alternative and at what cost?As yet Labour does not appear to have an alternative. Perhaps they should produce one before plunging the system and the lives of the people it serves through yet more turmoil and expense.