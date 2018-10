Just how incompetent is Labour as an official opposition? Given their performance in propping up the Tories in pursuing our exit from the European Union, the question hardly seems answering. Like the Tories they are divided, ineffective and not listening to changing public opinion.They are letting the government get away with its own failings through poor and misdirected scrutiny, whilst Corbyn's performances at Prime Minister's Question Time remain tame and unfocussed. But they always have their opposition to austerity and their commitment to fair economic policies to fall back on. Or do they?This week's budget has been a revelation. Tory Chancellor, Philip Hammond made a rather futile attempt to outflank Labour on public spending, but in attempting to announce the end of austerity, he left himself open to the charge of not doing enough.More importantly, in raising the tax threshold for higher rate taxpayers, Hammond placed an open goal in front of reputedly the most left-wing shadow chancellor in history. Analysis by the Resolution Foundation published on Tuesday found that the cuts, which will cost the Treasury almost £2.8bn, would overwhelmingly benefit wealthier households, with almost half the giveaway going to the top 10% of earners.Surprisingly, and as the Guardian reports , McDonnell has managed to kick the ball into the stands. They say that he has sparked a backlash from Labour MPs by insisting that the party would not to oppose these tax cuts for higher earners.McDonnell said, despite pressure from some colleagues to oppose the giveaway, which was one of the most eye-catching measures in Philip Hammond’s pre-Brexit budget. That pressure covers the full range of opinion within the Labour Party:When Labour, despite its left-wing rhetoric, is divided over whether to oppose measures that benefit the better-off then we know that they have lost the plot as an opposition.