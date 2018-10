As we await Monday's budget and note the increasing pressure on the UK Government to fix the problems in Universal Credit, it is worth noting the views of Deven Ghelani, a former Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) adviser.He believes that Universal credit has been fatally undermined by the Tories’ other brutal welfare cuts, namely £12bn of “salami-sliced cuts” that were introduced by the former Chancellor after the 2015 General Election, once he could shake himself clear of Nick Clegg's veto on such a course of action.The Independent says that this fresh criticism of Conservative welfare cuts comes amid a blizzard of pressure on the chancellor to act on the crisis surrounding universal credit in Monday’s Budget:Vince Cable has also joined in this call for action.The paper adds that Mr Ghelani, who advised Iain Duncan Smith on introducing universal credit at the start of the decade, has pointed to the vast other welfare cuts as the “biggest” cause of the current problems:It is a mess that needs to be tackled urgently if yet more people are not to suffer the consequences of the botched introduction of this new benefit.