Another day, yet another report highlighting the toxic impact on the UK and on people's standards of living if we leave the EU.The Independent tells us about new research by an Oxford economist which has found that young people will lose as much as £108,000 in earnings by 2050 if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal. This is more than three times the cost of deposit on a first home and shows that the young will “lose the most” from leaving the EU.Even under a “soft Brexit” young people will be £32,000 worse off, because every exit scenario will make the UK poorer:The paper adds that other ways the young will be punished by Brexit, including:It is little wonder that polling shows that 84 per cent of 18-20-year-olds would vote to remain in the EU if given the opportunity to do so.