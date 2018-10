When I went on holiday to Europe this year I carried alongside my passport a small plastic card that guarantees me medical treatment if I should fall ill. Without this, the costs of any hospital treatment could well be prohibitive.The interchangeability of health care is a major benefit of membership of the EU and it was rather hoped that negotiations around Brexit would at least protect this for those living and travelling within the European Community. Alas that may well not be the case.According to the Independent , this scheme is at fresh risk after it emerged that emergency legislation will be looking at other solutions instead. As with other bad news, the announcement of the Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill, which is legislation never previously proposed by the government, was slipped out on a Friday afternoon:What other benefits will we lose as a result of Brexit? It is funny how none of this was mentioned on the side of a bus by the Leave side during the referendum campaign.