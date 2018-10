Those who are still suffering from the delusion that we will be £350 million a week better off from leaving the EU need to read this article in the Independent , which details how the cost of legal obligations that the UK has entered into is rising every day.The paper says that in the early stages of negotiations Britain agreed to pay certain costs like the those of British EU officials’ pensions, as well as honouring guarantees for EU projects it had already made. Both sides stopped short of putting an official figure on the future payments, in what was seen at the time as an attempt to soften the political blow for the Prime Minister.Instead, negotiators set a formula to work out how much Britain would have to pay, though unofficial estimates have generally converged on a net figure of around £39 billion, contingent on a withdrawal agreement being signed. However, the inputs to that formula look set to rise faster than expected, meaning the bill is likely to be higher than anticipated:Using an on-line currency calculator, and putting aside the contingent liabilities, I make that nearly £70 billion in total that the UK is now committed to paying on exit, or £1.342 billion a week. Trying putting that on the side of a bus.