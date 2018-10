Those of us who lived through the abortive Welsh badger cull, nearly eight years ago now, will not be surprised at the UK Government's tactics in support of their own slaughter on the other side of Offa's Dyke.It is worth noting, in the light of the repositioning of Plaid Cymru as a left wing movement for independence, that back in 2010 a Plaid Cymru Minister presided over Government contractors wearing balaclavas and sunglasses so as to hide their identities, forcing their way onto people's land so as to carry out legally-sanctioned surveys. And when landowners challenged them and sought to verify their identity they were arrested.Plains clothes police monitored protest meetings and as one Pembrokeshire farmer reported in the Western Mail , police were also stopping motorists and searching them under anti-terrorist legislation.The situation in England is apparently becoming just as bad, with the full apparatus of the state being deployed behind those carrying out the rather haphazard, cruel and ineffective slaughter of badgers.The Mirror reports that badger cull protesters were confronted by armed police as they tried to film marksmen getting ready to kill the creatures.These police officers had allegedly been told that the protesters were armed. In fact the only people who were carrying firearms prior to the arrival of the police were the government's contractors. One of the protesters recounts what happened:Any government carrying out such a policy, against the wishes of the majority of the people it supposedly represents, whilst using armed police to enforce its will, is not acting democratically. For Wales in 2010, now read Cheshire, England.