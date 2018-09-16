Sunday, September 16, 2018
Treasury misplaces Gladstone
Nevertheless, the mouser's wanderlust has made national headlines and a call has gone out for reports from the public of any sightings, the sort of appeal that normally just graces community Facebook groups and pages on a daily basis.
The Guardian claims it is a purritical crisis. They say that the three-year-old cat, known as the most prolific mouse-catcher in government, is believed to have gone missing in the Westminster area. Treasury staff have been told to keep an eye out for Gladstone,, who has more than 15,000 Instagram followers.
Gladstone was adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2016 after a team of six staff agreed to look after him, paying for his food and accessories from out of their own pockets.
There must be many politicians who are envious of his ability to quietly and discreetly disappear in an area which has the highest concentration of journalists and media personnel in the country. But for the sake of all those who love and tend for him, we pray that he makes his way home soon.
