Tuesday, September 25, 2018
More consequences of the inevitable no-deal Brexit
The government has published the latest in its series of advice notes on the consequences of a no-deal Brexit, an outcome that is looking increasingly likely, and it does not look encouraging for those who like to holiday abroad.
As the Independent reports, the papers say that flights will be grounded if Britain crashes out of the EU next March unless an emergency aviation deal can be struck. They add that a no-deal Brexit could also force passengers to re-screen luggage and go back through security on, for example, a flight to the UK via Paris or Amsterdam.
In addition, the latest batch of advice papers also warned food producers that pre-packaged products “would no longer be valid for the EU market”, without a separate EU business address and Ministers have told motorists that they will need to apply for a green card as proof of third party motor insurance cover when driving in the EU. There is more:
Pet owners who want to take their dogs and cats abroad would face the significant inconvenience of having to register three months in advance.
Meanwhile, UK hauliers were warned they could be banned from the continent, because they could “no longer rely on automatic recognition by the EU of UK-issued community licences”. The Food and Drink Federation reacted with horror to the technical notices, warning they “lay bare the grisly prospect of a no-deal Brexit”.
It urged Theresa May to stop “lecturing the EU” and seek to delay Brexit, by extending the Article 50 deadline, if it could not secure a withdrawal deal “imminently”.
Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat supporter of the anti-Brexit Best for Britain, said the threat to flights was “a bureaucratic nightmare and a farce”.
This is not 'Project Fear' as some Brexiteers would label it but real consequences of the mismanaged process by an incompetent government and of the lies that were prevalent during the referendum campaign. Nobody voted for this chaos, that is why a public vote on whatever terms we leave the EU, with a clear option to remain, is essential.
This is not 'Project Fear' as some Brexiteers would label it but real consequences of the mismanaged process by an incompetent government and of the lies that were prevalent during the referendum campaign. Nobody voted for this chaos, that is why a public vote on whatever terms we leave the EU, with a clear option to remain, is essential.
