I have had a few experiences of representing people who are being pursued by their local council for money and in my experience the conclusion of the National Audit Office (NAO) that local councils and government departments are viewed as worse than payday lenders for the heavy-handed way in which they collect debts and manage people in arrears is spot on.As The Times reports , the NAO has criticised the government for its limited understanding of how problem debt feeds into the economy. They have concluded that:with only 19 per cent of councils adopting best practice guidelines.The paper adds that the National Audit Office estimates the cost to taxpayers from people sinking into problem debt is £248 million a year, while the wider economy suffers by £900 million a year. At the same time they say that 81,000 people a year suffer mental health problems from escalating debts:Obviously, councils need to get what is owed to them, especially given the pressure that public services are under. But they need to follow proper guidelines in doing so and ensure that their actions do not cause somebody in debt to get into a worse position.