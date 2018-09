If there was a prize for scoring own goals then Jeremy Corbyn would win it hands down. For just as the Labour NEC finally adopted the all internationally recognised definitions of anti-Semitism, the Labour leader pitched in with an attempt to introduce caveats that would have undermined the whole exercise.As the Independent reports , Corbyn, in a rare defeat, was forced to withdraw a further statement, because he lacked support, which argued it should not be “regarded as anti-Semitic to describe Israel, its policies or the circumstances around its foundation as racist”.That still left those campaigning for change with what they wanted, but the fact that it was the Labour leader who was behind such a toxic amendment effectively devalued the whole exercise. The Jewish Leadership Council accused Corbyn of attempting to undermine the IHRA definition and said its first assessment was based on a disingenuous presentation of what had been agreed.They and others also attacked the caveat that was agreed by the NEC, a statement which “ensures this will not in any way undermine freedom of expression on Israel or the rights of Palestinians”. Labour Against Antisemitism, described the “freedom of expression” statement as “a get out of jail card”:The test now will be whether the adoption of the code leads Labour to take more effective action against members accused of anti-Semitism. It is likely though that Corbyn's attempt to water down the new definition and the NEC caveat will continue to make things difficult for Labour amongst the Jewish community.