The media spin is that Labour have taken a major step towards another referendum on Brexit but the reality is that the party's position has not changed and remains as confused as ever.As the BBC reports , the composite motion that will be put before Labour conference delegates in fact asks them to vote on keeping "all options on the table" on Brexit, including possibly campaigning for a new referendum.The party's leadership still want a general election allowing Labour to take control of negotiations if it won and this motion accommodates that viewpoint. Furthermore, Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC he thought any referendum vote should be on the terms of a Brexit deal rather than an option to stay in the EU:This is a complete cop-out once more by Corbyn and the Labour Party, who are still clinging to the fantasy that it is possible to leave the EU and have a deal comparable to the current arrangement. The European leaders have already made it clear that is not possible.Even worse, if it does come to a further plebiscite, they do not want to give us the option of accepting the reality that the Brexiteers position has been a fantasy all along and that we would therefore wish to remain in the EU.This conference vote will leave only the Liberal Democrats campaigning for a meaningful people's vote and an exit from Brexit, whilst Labour continue to give succour to the Tories.