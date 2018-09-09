Sunday, September 09, 2018
Call for a period of silence on the part of Johnson and Rees-Mogg
Whatever one might think about the European Community and the bureaucrats who oil the wheels, I am sure that even some Brexiteers will be nodding a vigorous, affirmative, 'yes' at the words of Ireland's member of the EU executive, who has suggested that Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg might want to “shut up and let Prime Minister May get on with her work” in negotiating a deal.
As the Independent reports, Phil Hogan has warned that Britain is “trapped in a recurring cycle of silly behaviour” over Brexit and risks leaving the EU without an agreement on trade. He has lambasted the “absurdist politics” dominating Westminster and called for period of silence from the Tory Party's leading Brexiteers:
Speaking in County Wexford in Ireland, the member of the EU executive also warned: “If the UK attitude is Chequers and only Chequers, there will be no agreement before March next year on the future trade relationship.”
The British government has suggested that the choice in talks is now between the Chequers trade proposal and no-deal.
“More than two years after the referendum, the UK remains in a pickle. And by pickle, I mean that the UK is trapped in a recurring cycle of silly behaviour,” he told an audience at the Kennedy Summer School.
“Several times Prime Minister May has courageously dragged the UK factions into some sort of line of battle and turned it to face Brussels. Because, after all, it is with Brussels that the UK’s exit deal must be done.
“But the factions in her own party will have none of it. Mr Johnson and Mr Rees-Mogg say, in effect, ‘prime minister, you must negotiate Brexit with us’.”
Mr Hogan, who is Ireland’s member of the EU executive, continued: “This is leading to absurdist politics. Michel Barnier, on behalf of the EU, has repeatedly said that the UK cannot cherry-pick parts of the internal market by wanting a market for goods but not services, and that the UK cannot split the EU’s four freedoms. This is the clear and unequivocal message of the EU 27.
“So what is the reaction of Mr Johnson and Mr Rees-Mogg? It is certainly not to shut up and let Prime Minister May get on with her work.
“But what they also don’t do, because constructive criticism is not a concept they recognise, is offer some alternative suggestions. They see their task as pouring negativism on all suggestions apart from a clean break from the dreaded bureaucrats of Brussels. So we are stuck – at least publicly – where we were before the summer.”
This is an interesting insight into the mindset of the Commission. Clearly, the UK Government is considered to be irreparably divided over its approach to negotiations, so much so that the unacceptable proposals being put forward in the Chequer's Agreement may be the best offer we have. Has a no deal exit ever looked more likely?
