Whatever one might think about the European Community and the bureaucrats who oil the wheels, I am sure that even some Brexiteers will be nodding a vigorous, affirmative, 'yes' at the words of Ireland's member of the EU executive, who has suggested that Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg might want to “shut up and let Prime Minister May get on with her work” in negotiating a deal.As the Independent reports , Phil Hogan has warned that Britain is “trapped in a recurring cycle of silly behaviour” over Brexit and risks leaving the EU without an agreement on trade. He has lambasted the “absurdist politics” dominating Westminster and called for period of silence from the Tory Party's leading Brexiteers:This is an interesting insight into the mindset of the Commission. Clearly, the UK Government is considered to be irreparably divided over its approach to negotiations, so much so that the unacceptable proposals being put forward in the Chequer's Agreement may be the best offer we have. Has a no deal exit ever looked more likely?