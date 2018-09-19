Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Busting the immigration myths
Yesterday's Daily Mirror comments on an expert report from the Migration Advisory Committee that it says busts some major myths about immigration, many favoured by the far right.
The first myth, that EU migrants live off the state is rebutted by the stark fact that in fact they contribute £2,300-a-year more to the UK than average Britons:
What today's report says: "The average adult migrant from the European Economic Area (EEA) contributed approximately £2,300 more to the UK public finances than the average adult resident in the UK.
"The average non-EEA migrant contributed around £840 less than the average adult resident in the UK."
Far from being a drain on resources the MAC found that European migrants - especially those from EU13 which makes up older members of the bloc - pay more in taxes than they receive in benefits and use in public services.
It's only non-EU migrants, who are already subject to visa controls, who on average contribute less than native Brits.
The second myth to fall is that the number of EU migrants is undermining public services such as the NHS:
What today's report says: "EEA migrants contribute much more to the health service and the provision of social care in financial resources and through work than they consume in services.
"EEA workers are an increasing share of the health and social care workforces though these sectors employ greater numbers of non-EEA migrants.
"There is no evidence that migration has reduced the quality of healthcare."
Thirdly, the claim that migrants are taking all our jobs is also nonsense:
What today's report says: " In this report we assessed the impact of migration on the labour market, including on employment and wages.
"Taking all the new evidence into account we found that migrants have no or little impact on the overall employment and unemployment outcomes of the UK-born workforce.
"The impact may vary across different UK-born groups with more negative effects for the lower-skilled and more positive effects for the higher-skilled. However, our robustness checks suggest that these findings are subject to uncertainty."
Fourthly, the claim that immigration pushes wages down is also wrong:
What today's report says: "In terms of wages the existing evidence and the analysis we present in the report suggests that migration is not a major determinate of the wages of UK-born workers.
"We found some evidence suggesting that lower-skilled workers face a negative impact whi,le higher-skilled workers benefit, however the magnitude of the impacts are generally small."
Finally, migrants are not the *biggest* reason Brits struggle to get a council house:
What today's report says: Here the report is more balanced in favour of Brexiteers - but it makes a very interesting read. It admits migration "has increased house prices", but says this can't be seen in isolation from other government policies.
It also admits increased migration has "reduced the probability of UK-born being allocated to social housing".
But although immigrants are more likely to demand social housing, they're less likely to be allocated it, the report says.
And it adds: "Manning et al. (2014) conclude that immigration can explain one-third of the reduction in the probability of a UK citizen being in social housing.
"But the reduction in the social housing stock itself has had by far the largest impact on UK-born households, explaining the remaining two-thirds of the reduction in the probability of a UK citizen being in social housing."
I am glad we cleared all that up.
So we welcome high earning people who go to doctoring engineering. etc.We do not allow lower skills people in except for seasonal farm workers.Therefore Brits take the 'cheap'jobs that say Amazon or McDonalds have for example.Our own people therefore take the 'slave labour jobs'whilst other countries take the cream. Is that taking control? If there is a shortage of workers in the future we need robots TO WORK IN CONJUNCTION WITH HUMAN WORKERS This 4th industrial revolution could be a success IF, say, for example, robot/human work together in care for the disabled etc. Having to have both care skills and tech skills this could raise the value of care work .Thought needs to be put into the future Brexit or no Brexit.
Tories announce more money. for social housing. It does not go far enough.The money can be used for Housing Associations but not Councils It is a sticking plaster for a big wound, not enough. Equally, I note it does not happen till 2022 afte rBrexit. W ho is to say the money will be available. .Also 2022 is when a General Election is due. Is this electionering with time to get a viable policy up and running for then?
Tories announce more money. for social housing. It does not go far enough.The money can be used for Housing Associations but not Councils It is a sticking plaster for a big wound, not enough. Equally, I note it does not happen till 2022 afte rBrexit. W ho is to say the money will be available. .Also 2022 is when a General Election is due. Is this electionering with time to get a viable policy up and running for then?
