The Guardian reports that the Conservative party has erupted into open civil war after forceful criticism of Boris Johnson over his description of Theresa May’s Brexit plan as a “suicide vest” prompted counter-accusations of a “project smear” by Downing Street.They say that the furious exchanges, in which a leading Tory backbencher said she would probably quit the party if Johnson became leader, herald a turbulent run-up to the party’s conference this month, which is likely to be dominated by intertwined rows over Brexit and the successor to Theresa May:So far so good. Boris Johnson's problem though is that he is good at criticising but less good at providing an alternative, a prerequisite if he is to move back into political office. It is one reason why he was such a disaster as Foreign Secretary.That appears to apply to the European Research Group as well, the hard-line gathering of pro-Brexit MPs who are seeking to block May's Chequer's plan and put Boris into No.10 Downing Street. As The Times makes clear, the ERG's attempt at an alternative to Chequer's ended in ignominious failure:I agree with Digital Spy , perhaps the ERG should just resort to colouring in a map of the British Empire instead. Not only does it seem more suited to their brand of politics but it also shows how bankrupt their thinking truly is.