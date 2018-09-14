.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Friday, September 14, 2018

Bashing the rich in Swansea


Just as a follow-up to my anecdote yesterday about Ree-Mogg baiter, Ian Bone, I thought I would see what was available on the interweb about the anarchist's time in Swansea.

There are a number of interviews with Bone, dubbed the 'most dangerous man in Britain' including this piece for the Guardian in which the origins of the Alarm newspaper are alluded to:

Bone had started his first anarchist paper, Alarm, in Swansea. It comprised handwritten sheets of paper with punchy graphics and funny headlines. "There was a lot of corruption in Swansea and we got a couple of council leaders sent to jail. That taught me you could do a working-class paper that people actually liked, as opposed to a leftie paper full of agitprop."

Bone has a blog in which he records many of the events from his activism and of course there is his autobiography, 'Bash the Rich: True Life Confessions of an Anarchist in the UK' Most interesting though is this account by Catrin Saran James who was asked to research, interview and create an oral history archive of Swansea’s anarchistic underground and counter-culture from the late 1960s to the early 1980s for the Trouble Makers Festival held in and around High Street Swansea on 13-16 July 2017.
 
What I discovered from this account is that a complete set of ALARM!s are held by the West Glamorgan Archive Service. Reading through them could well provide a worthwhile and interesting insight into the political and social history of Swansea in the 1970s. a period that saw two council leaders sent to prison.
