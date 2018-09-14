Friday, September 14, 2018
Bashing the rich in Swansea
Just as a follow-up to my anecdote yesterday about Ree-Mogg baiter, Ian Bone, I thought I would see what was available on the interweb about the anarchist's time in Swansea.
There are a number of interviews with Bone, dubbed the 'most dangerous man in Britain' including this piece for the Guardian in which the origins of the Alarm newspaper are alluded to:
Bone had started his first anarchist paper, Alarm, in Swansea. It comprised handwritten sheets of paper with punchy graphics and funny headlines. "There was a lot of corruption in Swansea and we got a couple of council leaders sent to jail. That taught me you could do a working-class paper that people actually liked, as opposed to a leftie paper full of agitprop."
a blog in which he records many of the events from his activism and of course there is his autobiography, 'Bash the Rich: True Life Confessions of an Anarchist in the UK' Most interesting though is this account by Catrin Saran James who was asked to research, interview and create an oral history archive of Swansea’s anarchistic underground and counter-culture from the late 1960s to the early 1980s for the Trouble Makers Festival held in and around High Street Swansea on 13-16 July 2017.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home