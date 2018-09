The story of one woman who was assaulted by her ex-husband and says she feels "let down" by officers who she says could have used an order to prevent the attack has triggered an important debate about the attitude of police forces to such incidents and whether the tools available to them are effective enough and/or used properly.The BBC report that since 2014, officers have been able to get a 28-day emergency protection order in cases of suspected abuse. But Welsh forces used them in just 3% of 30,000 cases where arrests were made but no-one was charged:In some respects this is a resource issue, but when a protection order is sought it is absurd that any breach is not punishable as a criminal offence. Victims deserve far more protection than this and, in many cases, for police forces to take their plight more seriously and to act more expeditiously.