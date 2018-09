The UK Government do not have a good experience with appeals processes. As reported here , the majority of people appealing against the decision to deny them disability benefit are now winning their cases. In the first three months of 2018, tribunals ruled in favour of claimants in 69% of cases where people had been turned down for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA). Assessments for both have been branded ‘a total failure’ and ‘not fit for purpose’.Now, a similar malaise has hit the Government's process for assessing applications by asylum seekers and other migrants to stay in the UK. The Guardian says that nearly three-quarters of final immigration court appeals brought by the Home Office against rulings allowing these groups of people to stay in the UK are dismissed.The paper says that the low success rate raises concerns the Home Office is putting people through lengthy and expensive court processes when it has little chance of winning. Whilst one lawyer is quoted as saying that the figures, which will be associated with the “hostile environment” policy, showed the government was needlessly “stopping people getting on with their lives”:Of course these figures relate to appeals against successful appeals, but there is still a 37% success rate in overturning the original decision. In both cases it seems that there is a need to review the process to ensure that outcomes are quicker and more equitable.