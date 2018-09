As the Tory conference gets underway the country faces an unprecedented political crisis: a no-deal Brexit that will devastate our economy, a Tory Party deeply divided as never before, a naked bid for leadership by a former Foreign Secretary which is driving even deeper rifts within the Government, and a toothless official opposition, who have put the national interest to one side in the hope of benefitting from the chaos. Boris Johnson's latest infrastructure project , a bridge linking Northern Ireland and Scotland is a pet project of the DUP, but has opened him up to derision once more and accusations of being out-of-touch with reality, but his constant public attacks on the Prime Minister and her Brexit compromise are succeeding in undermining her authority showing that the Tories are no longer fit to govern. May's only consolation is that Labour are worse, and that is reflected in the polls.Meanwhile, the party who thinks it can solve the Northern Ireland problem through a technological solution cannot even get its own cyber-security right. As the Telegraph reports , the Conservative Party faces being fined after its software for conference delegates exposed the personal details of thousands of MPs and attendees, including Cabinet ­ministers.But the most disturbing news was in yesterday's Guardian , which reported on new research that has concluded Brexit is already costing the public purse £500m a week.They say that the UK economy is already 2.5% smaller than it would have been had Remain won the referendum. Public finances have been dented by £26bn a year, more than half of the defence budget. This translates to a penalty of £500m a week, a figure that is growing.The paper also reports on claims that the boss of one UK-based carmaker has been flown by private jet to meet President Emmanuel Macron, in an attempt to persuade the company to move manufacturing to France after Brexit.And a YouGov poll of 1,000 entrepreneurs and chief executives, carried out by the People’s Vote for another referendum, suggests the Tories risk denting their pro-business reputation over the handling of the Brexit talks. Almost three-quarters (73%) believe Britain is heading for a bad deal. Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, said it suggested the party was “jeopardising its reputation for economic competence with the business community as a result of the way Brexit has unfolded”.The real bridge too far in Brexit and the sooner we have the option to vote to stop it the better.