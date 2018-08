By far the most shocking international story of last week was not the revelation that Donald Trump had initially asked to be sworn in over a copy of 'The Art of the Deal' rather than the Bible, or even the allegation that he frequently uses the 'N-word' , but the way that Canada has been left isolated by Western democracies over their criticism of civil rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.As this website outlines , Saudi Arabia are angry at the Canadian Government for openly denouncing a crackdown on rights activists in their country. Human Rights Watch has the details And yet when the Canadian Government criticised these arrests not one major Western nation came forward in their support, whilst two of Ottawa’s closest allies, the USA and the UK, called for restraint.The West has sat back whilst Riyadh expelled Canada’s ambassador, recalled its own envoy and froze all new trade and investments. Riyadh also said it will relocate thousands of Saudi students studying in Canada to other countries, while state airline Saudia announced it was suspending flights to Toronto.Justin Trudeau is standing firm, saying:But why are the Western nations, so-called defenders of democracy and liberty so silent on this issue?The position of the UK Government and the EU in particular on this issue is a disgrace. The West has long offered succour to the Saudis, despite their near-medieval treatment of women and the restrictions they impose on their citizens. That is one of the reasons why they have got away with it for so long.Surely it is now time to get off the fence and back the principled stand being taken by the Canadian government.